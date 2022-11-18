The Cumberland County varsity elementary basketball season is in full swing. Team records through Monday, Nov. 14, are:
Girls basketball
Brown Elementary 0-4
Crab Orchard Elementary 2-1
Homestead Elementary 5-0
Martin Elementary 3-1
North Cumberland Elementary 2-2
Pleasant Hill Elementary 3-1
Pine View Elementary 0-5
South Cumberland Elementary 3-1
Stone Elementary 1-4
Boys basketball
Brown Elementary 0-4
Crab Orchard Elementary 2-1
Homestead Elementary 5-0
Martin Elementary 3-1
North Cumberland Elementary 3-1
Pleasant Hill Elementary 2-2
Pine View Elementary 0-5
South Cumberland Elementary 1-3
Stone Elementary 3-2
The Nov. 1 contest between Crab Orchard and North Cumberland was postponed. It has not yet been played.
Games scheduled for Nov. 17 have been rescheduled to Nov. 29 due to a shortage of game officials.
