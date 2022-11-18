The Cumberland County varsity elementary basketball season is in full swing. Team records through Monday, Nov. 14, are:

 

Girls basketball

Brown Elementary 0-4

Crab Orchard Elementary 2-1

Homestead Elementary 5-0

Martin Elementary 3-1

North Cumberland Elementary 2-2

Pleasant Hill Elementary 3-1

Pine View Elementary 0-5

South Cumberland Elementary 3-1

Stone Elementary 1-4

 

Boys basketball

Brown Elementary 0-4

Crab Orchard Elementary 2-1

Homestead Elementary 5-0

Martin Elementary 3-1

North Cumberland Elementary 3-1

Pleasant Hill Elementary 2-2

Pine View Elementary 0-5

South Cumberland Elementary 1-3

Stone Elementary 3-2

The Nov. 1 contest between Crab Orchard and North Cumberland was postponed. It has not yet been played.

Games scheduled for Nov. 17 have been rescheduled to Nov. 29 due to a shortage of game officials.

 

Tags

Trending Video