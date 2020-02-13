Inclement weather has postponed the Cumberland County Elementary basketball tournament championship games, as the contests will now be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, wth the girls contest beginning at 3 p.m. and the boys immediately following.
South Cumberland and Pleasant Hill will face off in the girls contest while Homestead and North Cumberland will compete for the boys title.
Originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, the games were postponed due to illness and rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13. Inclement weather then pushed the contests to Saturday, Feb. 15.
