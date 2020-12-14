COVID-19 continues to impact Stone Memorial High School’s basketball schedule, as eight more games have been canceled.
Tuesday’s boys and girls games at York Institute are now canceled.
Both contests against Upperman, scheduled for Dec. 17 and Jan. 5, 2021, are now off the schedule due to conflicting dates from Upperman.
Stone Memorial’s girls-only games against Dobyns-Bennett and Cleveland, scheduled for Dec. 22, are also canceled, bringing the total to four girls games and two boys games.
Stone Memorial will now host Oak Ridge this Tuesday, Dec. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.CST.
Further cancelations will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.