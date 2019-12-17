Three quarters of strong basketball weren’t enough Monday night for the Cumberland County Lady Jets, as they were defeated by a veteran Rhea County squad 63-52.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” said CCHS coach Radhika Miller. “Rhea County is a very good team. We’ve seen most of those players for four years now.”
Cumberland County and Rhea County were even at 13 points apiece after one quarter. The Lady Jets were able to go ahead by as many as seven points (28-21) with 2:02 left in the second period via an Abby Houston three-pointer. Cumberland County led 28-23 at the halftime break.
In the second half, the Lady Jet defense was able to push the tempo and give CCHS a 12-point lead (41-29) midway through the third period.
The experienced Rhea County squad wouldn’t go away quietly, as they went on a quick 9-0 near the end of the period. CCHS freshman Jorjabel Anderson beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer to give Cumberland County a 44-38 lead going into the final period.
The Lady Eagles took over the contest in the fourth quarter, outscoring Cumberland County 25-8 in the period to win 63-52.
“We started forcing passes,” Miller said on the fourth quarter. “We got in a rush.”
Rhea County’s Division-I signee duo of Mallory Hampton and Haley Cameron combined for 46 points in the victory.
For the Lady Jets, Abby Houston posted 15 points, while Josi Smith scored 10 points and pulled down four rebounds.
“Josi Smith played well for us tonight and showed great leadership on the court,” Miller added.
The Lady Jets fell to 2-5 with the defeat and hosted York Institute on Tuesday.
Cumberland County (52): Abby Houston 15, Josi Smith 10, Emery Baragona 8, Jorjabell Anderson 6, Grace Baldwin 5, Beth Ann Brewer 4, Shelbi Smith 4
