College football fans and gamers everywhere rejoiced this morning as Electronic Arts (EA) tweeted a new college football video game is in the works for next-gen consoles.
@EASPORTS on Twitter sent the following message via a photo on their page:
For those who never stopped believing... College football is coming back" #EASPORTSCollegeFootball
(https://twitter.com/EASPORTS/status/1356644353901539342/photo/1)
The EA Sports line of NCAA football video games was a staple for years, dating back to 1993 with Bill Walsh College Football. EA acquired the rights and the series was renamed NCAA Football in 1998, and ran yearly until NCAA 14, which was released in 2013.
The series was put on hold after a legal dispute involving player likeness in video games.
More details will be published as available.
