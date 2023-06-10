There have been a lot of good teams in the world of sports. There are the New York Yankees and their numerous world championships. The New England Patriots have won Super Bowl after Super Bowl, and the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are right now in the middle of a competitive NBA Finals. Everyone working together is the key.
Two Crossville natives, Claude Martin and Mike Ramsey, make up a pretty good team, too. Martin and Ramsey are two of the better cornhole players in the country, and to prove that the duo will be heading to Pittsburgh next month for the National Senior Olympics Cornhole Championship. The event will run from July 7-18.
“Since being the doubles champions from last year, I think we’re very confident heading into this tournament,” said Ramsey. “But it is not a sure thing. Anybody can have a bad day.”
“I think there is pressure,” Martin said. “When we went last year, we could tell most of the competitors probably play once or twice a year. But I don’t really feel much pressure about competing. I think it is going to be a lot of fun.”
The best friends picked up the game of cornhole relatively recently.
They started to play just for fun, but Martin and Ramsey began to look for ways to compete. They wanted the excitement of winning. Both are almost 70 years of age.
“I have been a softball player all my life, and I have played a lot of horseshoes,” Martin said. “Cornhole opened up around here about 10 years ago, and I started playing recreational cornhole. A league was started five or six years ago, and I started playing in that league against some really good players. I figured out quick that I had a ways to go.”
The duo practice at least once a week -- and that includes a competitive doubles match when they can find some opponents, or just a tough one-on-one practice session.
“I got into cornhole because of Claude,” Ramsey said. “I had only played at my house in the past, and I didn’t even know how to throw the bags.”
Martin and Ramsey said they’ve been putting a lot of hours in to prepare for the Pittsburgh competition.
They know the teams involved will be very good, but they don’t know who around the cornhole “circuit” has entered as of yet. Ramsey said he doesn’t really want to know who his competition is, he just wants to go and compete.
“It is always better to win than to lose,” Ramsey said. “If I play well and lose, then I know that day I was beaten by someone better than myself. My main goal is to have a good time, but not to lose.”
Martin said someone has to win the tournament, so it might as well be someone from Crossville. At least, that’s how he feels about it.
“I feel the need and the desire to win,” he said. “Both of us are competitive. There are a lot of good guys out there that can beat us. But in the Senior Olympics, we’ve done very well.”
Teams score points by putting bags on the board or in the hole. Opponent’s bags can be knocked off the board to save points, and the first team to 21 wins.
“We both want to win, but if we don’t, we don’t,” Ramsey said. “We need to be confident and try out best, but we’re going to make a good time trip out of it, too. It would be a plus for us if we could actually win.”
Martin and Ramsey are at the point in their lives where they could just sit around the house, relax and play with the grandchildren. However, don’t tell them that.
“I thought when I was younger that when I get old, I want to be active and play a sport,” Martin said.
“The athletes at the Senior Olympics are unbelievable for their age. The Senior Olympics has so much to offer, the benefit of participating goes way beyond the medal you might win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.