Cumberland County High School’s Dylan Smith is competing in track for the first time this year. His goal is to break 5 minutes in the 1600-meter run.
Last Wednesday, competing in the Last Chance track and field invitational on his home track at CCHS, the junior came close, finishing in 5 minutes, 3 seconds to take first place in the event.
“He had a really good race,” said CCHS coach Stuart Bowen. “He’s working really, really hard and is focused on breaking 5 minutes.”
Smith isn’t the only CCHS runner to pace the field in the 1600. Sophomore Alexis Carroll ran a 5.47 to take top honors among the girls.
“Alexis had a personal best in the 1600,” Bowen said. “It was good to see her get it together. She had been struggling.”
In the pole vault, the Cumberland County boys and girls shined. Jacob Atkinson cleared 12 feet to pace the boys, followed by teammate Braden Templeton at 9 feet.
Layla Selby topped the girls with a personal best 6-9, while freshman Whitley Atkinson took second at 5-6. Bowen said Selby has performed really well as a freshman and has a really good chance of qualifying for the state meet.
The 4x800 boys relay team lived up to the Jets’ school name by speeding past crosstown rival Stone Memorial by 8 seconds to take first in 9 minutes, 1 second.
Junior Nolen Carter competed in four events as he prepares for the sectionals in the decathlon. His best finish was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7-6. He also placed eighth in the 110-meter hurdles, ninth in the shot put, and 21st in the discus.
Bowen said Carter competed for the first time in the four events and did a really good job. He added Carter has an excellent chance to qualify for the state meet in the decathlon.
Other boys results include: 100 meters: Cayden McElhaney, eighth, 11.79; Marcus Pedde, 13th, 12.21; Connor Brabyn, 20th, 15.72; 200 meters: Marcus Pedde, 9th, 25.92; Connor Brabyn, 17th, 32.00; 400 meters: Andon Kessler, 10th, 57.23.
Jack Monchecourt, 14th, 1:00; Anthony Carey, 15th, 1:00; 800 meters: Zachariah Ostrander, third, 2.13; Eden Kean, fourth, 2.17.
Aaron Brabyn, eighth, 2.37; 1600 meters: Dylan Smith, first, 5.03; 3200 meters: Aaron Brabyn, eighth, 13.57; 110 meter hurdles: Thomas Kerley, sixth, 20.26; Nolen Carter, eighth, 21.56; 300 meter hurdles: Isaiah McMillan, seventh, 49.55; Thomas Kerley, ninth, 51.30; 4x400 relay. CCHS, fifth, 4.04.4x800 relay: CCHS, first, 9:01.
Long jump. Marcus Pedde, 11th, 16-3; Pole vault: Jacob Atkinson, first, 12-0; Braden Templeton, second, 9-0; Nolen Carter, fourth, 7-6; Discus: James Gilstrap, 13th, 85-1; Nolen Carter, 21st, 67-08; Kasey Phillips, 22nd, 67-0.
Shot put: Dominick Alfaro, fifth, 37-05; Nolen Carter, ninth, 35-3; Isaac Scarbrough, 17th, 32:07.Other girls results include: 100 meters. Isabella Cobb, third, 13.55; Peyton Dunlap, fifth, 13.72; Jazmine Tibs, 12th, 14.41.
200 meters: Elliana Filler, 14th, 36.95; Alyssa Carr, 15th, 38.53; Lindsey Gonzalez, 16th, 39.48; 400 meters. Elliana Filler, 13th, 1.27; 800 meters: Bethany Ostrander, fourth, 2.50:1600 meters. Alexis Carroll, first, 5.47; Rebekah Ostrander, third, 6.15: 100 meter hurdles. Chelsea Authier, fourth, 18.72; 300 meter hurdles.
Chelsea Authier, fourth, 55.19; 4x100 hurdles. CCHS, fifth; High jump. Marleigh Gargac, fourth, 4-4; Long jump. Jazmine Tibbs, fourth, 13-4; Trinity Grace, ninth, 11-09; Pole vault. Layla Selby, first, 6-9; Whitley Atkinson, second, 5-06.
Discus. Jade Tuley, third, 74-0; Poppy Morrison, fifth, 69-03; Calla Betsinger, 10th, 62-10; Shot put. Jade Tuley, third, 27-04; Cash’e Harris, fifth, 26-01; Poppy Morrison, sixth, 25-10.
