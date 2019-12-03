A strong second half from the York Institute Dragons (2-1) was too much for Stone Memorial on Monday night, as the Panthers were defeated in Jamestown 58-52.
“We had a great first half,” said Panther coach Neil Capps. “We competed, moved the ball and were ready to play. With a young team we didn’t handle success well. In the second half, we did everything the opposite.”
Stone Memorial led by as many as 13 (27-14) in the second quarter before the Dragons surged in the second half, outscoring SMHS 32-18 in the third and fourth periods.
“I can’t fault our effort,” Capps said. “We competed, but we had too many mistakes to overcome. That’s a sign of a young, inexperienced team.”
Zach Street posted 17 points in the loss for Stone Memorial, followed by Will Hecker with 12.
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us,” Capps added. “We’ve got to get things fixed. This is my responsibility as the head coach to get things right. We’ve got to learn to play more consistent.”
The Panthers dropped to 2-3 overall with the defeat at York.
Stone Memorial had a quick turnaround to its next contest, as the Panthers hosted Franklin County on Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (52): Zach Street 17, Will Hecker 12, Chris Coudriet 7, Hunter Wattenbarger 6, Zach Boyd 6, Dylan Whittenburg 4
