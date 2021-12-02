The York Institute Dragonettes continued their red-hot start to the 2021-’22 season Tuesday night as they won at Cumberland County, 63-52.
York was lead in scoring by standout freshman Reese Beaty, who scored 20 points for the Dragonettes.
For Cumberland County, it was junior point guard Emery Baragona who led the way, scoring 20 points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists.
Jalynn Baldwin had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists for CCHS, along with 12 points from Abby Houston.
A strong second quarter gave York Institute a 29-20 halftime lead.
York’s run continued into the third period, where they grew their advantage to 44-27.
CCHS made a comeback in the fourth, but it was too late as York held on to win, 63-52.
CCHS falls to 2-3 on the season and hosts McMinn Central on Tuesday.
Photos from Tuesday’s York game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (52): Emery Baragona 20, Jalynn Baldwin 13, Abby Houston 12, Jorja Anderson 6, Grace Baldwin 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.