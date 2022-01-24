The Cumberland County Lady Jets are finding their stride at the right time, as CCHS put together two dominant performances in consecutive nights at Macon County and Livingston Academy.
On Friday, CCHS cruised to a 60-25 victory over the defending Class AA state champion Macon County Tigerettes.
Saturday saw the Lady Jets take down the Class AAA No. 2-ranked Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats on their home court, 59-44.
At Macon County
The season sweep of Macon County came easy for CCHS on Friday.
“Macon was really important to us,” said Lady Jet head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “We had taken a few days off for weather, and it was important to get back in rhythm. We got off to a great start, and had such a balanced attack.”
Junior point guard Emery Baragona led the charge Friday, scoring 18 points in the victory.
Fellow junior Abby Houston posted 12 points in three quarters.
Cumberland County (60): Emery Baragona 18, Abby Houston 12, Jalynn Baldwin 6, Josi Smith 5, Beth Ann Brewer 5, Grace Baldwin 4, Jorja Anderson 3, Aleaha Moore 3, Aliyah Hawkins 2, Jaci Brannon 2
At Livingston Academy
The Lady Jets have made multiple strides this season, but none bigger than Saturday’s 59-44 victory at Livingston Academy, the state’s No. 2-ranked team in Class AAA.
“We were really focused and had talked all week about the road trips,” Cram-Torres said. “They’re going to be tough environments, and you’re going to have to be able to embrace it. We weren’t shy, and we played with an edge.”
CCHS had wins over Class A top-10 Clarkrange and cross-town rival Stone Memorial this season before Saturday’s game at Livingston.
“It was a statement win for us, and it can’t be taken away from the girls,” Cram-Torres. “I’m proud of the girls. But you almost have to say it tongue-in-cheek, because we have to play them again (on Feb. 1).”
Houston led a balanced attack at Livingston with 15 points, followed by 13 from sophomore forward Jalynn Baldwin and 10 by Bara-
gona.
CCHS held a narrow 13-10 advantage early at Livingston before a strong second period saw the Lady Jets take a 28-18 lead into halftime.
A low-scoring third quarter saw the teams combine for 13 total points as Cumberland County led 35-24 going into the final period.
The offenses picked up in the fourth quarter, but it was the Lady Jets who won by a final score of 59-44.
“We’re playing the way we want to play right now,” Cram-Torres said. “Playing well doesn’t just happen; you have to practice well also.”
The Lady Jets improve to 12-8 overall and 5-1 in District 7AAA action. CCHS hosts cross-town foe Stone Memorial on Tuesday.
“Records don’t matter; it’s still Stone,” Cram-Torres said. “Their kids play with a lot of pride, and it’s a rivalry game.”
Cumberland County (59): Abby Houston 15, Jalynn Baldwin 13, Emery Baragona 10, Jorja Anderson 7, Grace Baldwin 6, Aliyah Hawkins 5, Josi Smith 3
