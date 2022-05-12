Postseason magic is in the air as the Cumberland County High School Jet baseball team won three consecutive elimination games Tuesday and Wednesday to advance to the District 7AAA championship.
“It feels amazing,” said CCHS senior Ace Hawkins. “We’ve just got to stay hot and keep hitting it.”
After falling to Stone Memorial on Monday, 8-7, CCHS avenged the loss on Tuesday by eliminating SMHS 14-3 before winning back-to-back games against Livingston Academy Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Monday vs. Stone Memorial
It would be hard to top Stone Memorial and Cumberland County’s 11-inning regular season game, but Monday’s district tournament tournament showdown brought the excitement of four home runs, a seven-run comeback and a bases-loaded, two-out seventh inning.
It was the Stone Memorial Panthers who took Monday’s game, 8-7. SMHS trailed 7-1 midway through the third inning before rallying to win 8-7.
“Unbelievable,” said SMHS head coach Trent Stokes. “Our guys were down big, and I’m so proud of them. They had the energy and mindset to not give up.”
Trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning, SMHS senior Dylan Whittenburg delivered a two-run home run to put SMHS ahead 8-7.
“It was a perfect belt-high fastball,” Whittenburg said. “He just hit Nolan Wyatt before me and threw a first-pitch ball to me. I knew a fastball was coming. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was out.”
Whittenburg and Wade Wilson closed out the seventh inning to win 8-7.
“Our guys are competitors, bottom line,” said Cumberland County's Reyce Nations. “For a second I had some doubt, but as soon as that game was over you could see all our guys take off.”
SMHS advanced to the second Monday game and fell to Livingston Academy, 7-2.
The loss sent Stone Memorial to the loser’s bracket for an elimination game against Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Tuesday vs. Stone Memorial
Frustrations from Monday were taken out Tuesday by the Cumberland County Jets as they defeated Stone Memorial, 14-3.
Cumberland County recorded 19 hits, including four from Reyce Nations and three by Jacob Hodge, Ryan Dowlen and Cade Baisley.
CCHS opened with nine runs in the first two innings to lead SMHS 9-2.
After the Stone Memorial win, Cumberland County had to immediately turn around and face host-school Livingston Academy in the second game of the double-header.
Tuesday vs. Livingston
Facing elimination once again, CCHS pulled out a 4-2 win over Livingston on Tuesday to force Wednesday’s winner-take-all game.
In Tuesday’s win, Braylon Burnett picked up the victory on the mound, going 6 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and only two runs while striking out five.
An Ace Hawkins two-run home run in the top of the third put CCHS up 2-1 before a Hunter Ostrander single scored Nations and Ryan Dowlen drove in Ostrander.
The CCHS win on Tuesday set up Wednesday’s showdown at Livingston once again for a berth in the district championship against Upperman and a trip to the region tournament.
“Pitching has been a big thing,” Hawkins said. “Hitting is key right now. We have a lot of heart.”
Wednesday vs. Livingston
Cumberland County’s red-hot bats stayed alive during Wednesday’s game as they defeated Livingston Academy, 12-5.
“This is the most excited I’ve ever been to play baseball,” Nations said after Wednesday’s win. “God is good.”
On the mound, Baisley started and recorded the win while freshman Eli Ostrander pitched the final final 4 and 2/3 innings, recording the save.
At the plate, five Jets recorded two hits: Hodge, Brandon McCaleb, Hawkins, Hunter Ostrander and Dowlen.
“This is the hottest I’ve seen a team get,” Nations said. “We’ve got to keep on going; this is awesome.”
In postseason play up to the district championship, Cumberland County has hit eight home runs: three by Hawkins, two from Baisley and one each by Hunter Ostrander, Dowlen and Nations.
“I try to stay calm,” Hawkins said. “I’m not really trying to hit dingers, but they just happen.”
The Jets faced Upperman in Thursday’s District 7AAA championship.
Results from the game will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
