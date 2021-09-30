Less than 24 hours after a tough overtime game against Livingston Academy, the Cumberland County Lady Jets returned to the pitch and defeated DeKalb County 5-1 in District 6AA girls soccer action.
“Coming off a very close and intense game against Livingston on Monday, I knew we may struggle a little bit early,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “We needed to be mentally tough and execute.
“We really opened up in the second half,” Whitson added. “We made some changes, and they really worked.”
The Lady Jets got on the board first in the opening half as Jesla Uribe found a hole in the Lady Tiger defense in front of the net to give CCHS a 1-0 lead.
DeKalb County answered to tie the game less than 10 minutes later at 1-1.
Neither team broke through for the rest of the first period, leaving the score at 1-1 at halftime.
More than 20 minutes passed in the second half before Lady Jet senior Beth Ann Brewer broke through the stingy DeKalb County defense and scored a highlight-reel goal from the left side to put CCHS ahead 2-1.
“DeKalb’s goalie is one of the best we’ve ever played against, so they’ve got to be highlights to score on her,” said Whitson. “Props to DeKalb and their keeper.”
The left-side highlights didn’t end there as Grace Baldwin sent a shot from outside the box into the net with 13:33 left, putting Cumberland County ahead 3-1.
“At this point in the year, it’s good to see some other girls step up and take the shots,” Whitson said. “It’s going to be huge for confidence going forward.”
Lady Jet senior Belle Christopher put the game on ice in the final 11:10 as she hit a shot from the top of the box and a penalty kick with 6:28 left, accounting for two goals and giving the Lady Jets a 5-1 victory.
“We’ve got two games left in the regular season before tournament play,” Whitson said. “To us, that’s all that matters. All of this is preparation for that.”
Cumberland County hosts White County on Monday and plays at Kingston on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to finish the regular season.
Photos and video from Tuesday’s win over DeKalb are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
