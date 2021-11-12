I would’ve laughed at this question in August.
Now? I’ll give it some thought.
One of the best things Josh Heupel has done is give Tennessee the chance to get lucky. The Vols take a lot of deep shots and press tempo against opponents to potentially catch them off guard.
In years past, we were so conservative with the ball that there was no chance Tennessee could even get lucky. Nowadays, all it takes is a few shot plays connecting to open the game up.
Georgia’s defense is borderline unreal, but the ‘Dawgs haven’t faced an offense in the same conversation as Tennessee’s this season, led by phenom quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Tennessee doesn’t hold a candle to Georgia’s talent position-by-position, but the Vols do have an advantage in scheme and play style. Few teams in America play as fast as Tennessee, and certainly no team that Georgia’s seen has played this fast.
Will it take an insane amount of luck for the Vols to knock off No. 1? Absolutely.
But is it possible?
Yes.
