Coaches of any sport will often say the preseason is a unique time of the year. They don’t seem to get a good feel for their teams because they haven’t really done a lot. It has all been about practice. They haven’t competed with anyone wearing a different uniform.
But Roger Dixon, the head volleyball coach at Cumberland County High School, has been pretty pleased with what he has seen so far from the Lady Jets. His players are showing up, working hard and focusing on getting better.
“We do a lot of basic skills to start the preseason. I don’t believe you can rep fundamentals enough,” said Dixon. “However, we want to try and build on that and work on advanced things, too.
“I feel like, as far as the youth on the team goes, we’re in a good place. I feel like they’re catching on and they’re catching on relatively quick. If they continue to work hard, we should be confident in ourselves by the time the season starts.”
The Lady Jets are gearing up for a Play Day July 29 at Stone Memorial High School and the season opener on Aug. 14 at Smith County.
“The year before last, we lost six seniors. So, last season we were very young and we were basically starting over,” Dixon said. “Last year, we lost two seniors so we’re going to be young again. We will have two seniors and two juniors in the starting lineup and the rest will be freshmen or sophomores.”
The coach said, however, several younger players were forced into time on the court last year, stepping into roles they weren’t familiar with. He’s hoping that experience will pay dividends this year.
“I feel like we have improved in every skill across the board,” Dixon said. “Offensively, I felt like we’re always a little smaller than most teams around the district. Because of that, we need to find different ways to score.”
Dixon said scoring is not always the biggest obstacle facing a team. Sometimes, the biggest obstacle is where to play. CCHS has portions of its gym closed down so they can work on the bleachers.
“There is always going to be obstacles and challenges you’re going to
have to overcome during a season,” Dixon said.
The coach said he has seen a lot of girls show big time improvement in the preseason.
“Our roster isn’t set yet,” he said.
And several players are battling for a spot on the varsity roster. Those candidates include seniors Grace Christian and Anna Fusco, juniors Carlee Williams and Mallaree Woodard, and sophomores Tiggy Merancin, Dalayna Inman, Laila Howard and Dani Hassler.
“Tiggy will probably start on the varsity. Her hitting has really improved,” Dixon said. “Laila has shown a lot of growth over the past few years. I am really excited to see how Grace Christian runs the defense. And, Dalayna is really growing as a hitter.
“Mallaree Woodard will be able to help us offensively, and Anna just continues to improve and get better. Carlee Williams, last year’s team MVP, is ready to come back with another good year. Dani Hassler is ready to prove she deserves some varsity time.”
Now, Dixon said it’s time to get to work. Cumberland County has less than a month until the opener.
“I don’t think we will know exactly what type of team we have until
we get into the competitive stages of the preseason,” the coach said. “I think we have a lot of areas we could stand out. We will just have to wait to see. “
“It’s going to take some time, but I think we’re headed in the right
direction. When you are all headed in the right direction, it makes
things a little bit easier for you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.