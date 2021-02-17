With the high school basketball regular season wrapped up, teams across the Cumberland Plateau are waiting a few extra days to get their postseason going.
Inclement weather across the state has affected district tournament schedules, including teams here in Crossville. Both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial are waiting for their postseason play to begin.
As of Wednesday morning, the Cumberland County Lady Jets are scheduled to play their District 7AA semifinal game on Friday at 6 p.m. at CCHS, opponent TBD.
On Saturday, the Jet boys team and both SMHS teams will be in action. At 3:30, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers will host White County. Cumberland County's boys will host Bledsoe County at 6 p.m., while the Stone Memorial boys team will travel to White County at 6:30 p.m.
Championship games for both tournaments are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
All dates are subject to change due to inclement weather. These dates are current as of Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.