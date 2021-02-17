Thursday, Feb. 18 at noon update:
Inclement weather has pushed back another day of district tournament action and shifted game times for the Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets.
The Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets will both now play on Saturday after Thursday's District 7AA play-in games were postponed.
The boys will take the court first on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Bledsoe County. The girls will follow at 4:30 p.m. against the winner of Bledsoe County/Grundy County. Both games are at CCHS.
Cumberland County's gym will be completely cleared of all spectators and sanitized between games according to CCHS athletic director Pat Teeples and TSSAA protocols. Entry to each game will require a separate ticket to be purchased.
Also in action on Saturday will be the Stone Memorial Panthers and Lady Panthers.
At 3:30, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers will host White County. Stone Memorial boys team will travel to White County at 6:30 p.m.
Championship games for both tournaments are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
All dates are subject to change due to inclement weather. These dates are current as of Thursday, Feb. 18 at noon.
