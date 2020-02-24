Though the faces are different, the result is the same; the Cumberland County Lady Jets are district champions once again.
CCHS won their fifth consecutive district crown Saturday, when they defeated host school Sequatchie County 60-40 in the District 7AA championship game.
“It feels really good,” said CCHS freshman Emery Baragona following the game. “I think we worked harder than anybody else.”
The title is their third consecutive in District 7AA, with the previous two titles coming in District 6AAA. The Lady Jets are a perfect 30-0 against 7AA foes over the past three years.
When the Lady Jets lost all five starters from last season, the potential of the team was a major question mark in the preseason. CCHS relied heavily on freshmen and sophomores to get them back on top of the district.
“This year, it’s a different team chemistry,” said sophomore Josi Smith. “We had to do more this season.”
For a majority of the roster, this is their first championship at the high school level.
“This is the first big championship I’ve ever won,” said freshman district MVP Abby Houston. “It feels really good, and it’s something I’ll remember forever.”
The Lady Jets trailed by as many as eight points in the third period (33-25) before closing the quarter on a 19-3 run to lead 44-36 going into the final frame.
The Lady Jet defense was a major factor in the second half, as CCHS only allowed nine points in the final two quarters.
“It feels great, especially knowing that we’re a young team,” said junior Madison Buffkin. “The atmosphere was rough.”
“Coach told us to take it possession by possession and focus on that, and that’s when I calmed down and realized it would be OK,” Houston added.
Realization of the accomplishment hit at different times for different players.
“In the fourth quarter with about two minutes left, I just started smiling,” added Baragona. “We were in the middle of defense, and I was just so happy.”
Baragona, Houston and Shelbi Smith were named all-tournament.
CCHS will take the floor again Friday in the Region 4AA quarterfinals, opponent to be determined.
Cumberland County (60): Emery Baragona 24, Grace Baldwin 12, Abby Houston 9, Madison Buffkin 6, Josi Smith 5, Shelbi Smith 4
