Per Sequatchie County athletic department:
All games tonight (Thursday, Feb. 20) are canceled. The tournament schedule will be pushed back one night.
Cumberland County boys will play host school Sequatchie County in the 7AA semifinal on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Lady Jets will face Sequatchie County in the 7AA girls championship game on Saturday, with the girls consolation game beginning at 6 p.m. The boys championship will be played Monday.
