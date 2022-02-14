With the weekend conclusion to the basketball regular season, final District 7AAA standings and tournament information are available for Cumberland County and Stone Memorial.
First round girls games are Tuesday evening at the higher seed, while the semifinals are Friday at Tennessee Tech and championship games are Saturday, also at TTU.
Cumberland County girls receive a first-round bye, while Stone Memorial travels to White County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
On the boys side, first round games are Wednesday at the higher seed, while the semifinals are Friday at TTU and championship game on Saturday.
Stone Memorial boys receive a first-round bye, while Cumberland County hosts DeKalb County at 6 p.m.
Girls final standings
1. Cumberland County
2. Livingston Academy
3. White County
4. Upperman
5. DeKalb County
6. Stone Memorial
7. Macon County
Boys final standings
1. Stone Memorial
2. White County
3. Cumberland County
4. Upperman
5. Livingston Academy
6. DeKalb County
7. Macon County
