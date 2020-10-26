District 6AAA coaches, media and administrators met Monday morning at Cookeville High School to discuss the upcoming season and vote on their respective preseason rankings.
Girls
The girls basketball preseason polls were similar at the top end, as both the coaches and media have Stone Memorial in the top spot, followed by White County and Cookeville. The coach’s poll sees Warren County in fourth and Rhea County in fifth, while the media poll flips the two.
Stone Memorial is coming off a TSSAA state tournament final four appearance a year ago and returns five of seven rotation players, including three starters: Tessa Miller, Keaton Freitag and Mattie Buck. Defending district champion White County returns MTSU commit Gracee Dodgen.
Coaches
1. Stone Memorial
2. White County
3. Cookeville
4. Warren County
5. Rhea County
Media
1. Stone Memorial
2. White County
3. Cookeville
4. Rhea County
5. Warren County
Boys
The boys basketball poll saw White County atop both the coaches and media polls, with differing opinions on the No. 2 and 3 rankings. In the coaches poll, Warren County was second followed by Stone Memorial. The media poll favored Stone Memorial in the second spot and Warren County in third.
Both polls saw Cookeville at No. 4 and Rhea County at No. 5.
White County returns four starters from last season’s team, led by Ole Miss signee Grant Slatten.
Stone Memorial looks to replace two starters, as Zach Street graduated a season ago and Hunter Wattenbarger transferred to Pickett County. SMHS returns Kaleb McCoy, Zach Boyd, Chris Coudriet, Jack Eldridge and Will Hecker as potential starters.
Coaches
1. White County
2. Warren County
3. Stone Memorial
4. Cookeville
5. Rhea County
Media
1. White County
2. Stone Memorial
3. Warren County
4. Cookeville
5. Rhea County
Stone Memorial will open the 2020-’21 season with hall of fame action on Nov. 17 at Maryville. District play will begin Jan. 12, 2021 at Rhea County.
