Is there anything she can’t do?
After a stellar four-year career at Cumberland County High School, former Lady Jet basketball star Gracee Dishman took college basketball by storm on her way to an All-American honorable mention during her freshman season at Bryan College.
“All-American was a lot to take in, and I was very thankful,” Dishman said. “I think it was a good year for me, especially since it was my first year.”
Dishman scored 14.3 points per game on 54.7% shooting, good for the 22nd-best field goal percentage in NAIA.
She totaled 301 points in 21 games played, all of which she started. Dishman also shot 87.3% from the free throw line, good for 12th in the country.
The former lady Jet was also named All-Appalachian Athletic Conference first team and to the All-Freshman AAC team.
Dishman, a 2019 graduate of Cumberland County, redshirted during the 2019-’20 season. After originally signing with Lincoln Memorial, she transferred to Bryan College at Christmas break to join the Lady Lions.
“It was a very hard transition,” Dishman said on sitting out an entire season. “I’ve played basketball my whole life and don’t think I’ve ever had a break like that. To be out for eight months was very hard for me. It was hard to get back in rhythm and get my touch back.”
Dishman averaged over 28 points per game her junior and senior seasons at CCHS and led her college team in scoring as a freshman.
“Being a freshman, you start at the bottom,” Dishman said. “I had to find myself and a path at the college level.
“I had to do a lot of things differently,” she added. “I couldn’t just drive in and be Gracee.”
One of Dishman’s question marks entering the college game was her physical size. Standing at 5’6”, many said she wasn’t big enough for the college game.
Her All-American status proved them wrong.
“You’re playing against people just as good as you if not better,” she said. “Being the size I am is hard. It’s always been a chip on my shoulder. It takes more skill.”
Dishman also faced the challenge of changing from point guard to shooting guard.
“That was a hard transition, because I’ve always had the ball in my hands,” she said. “I had to learn what my new roll was.”
Dishman didn’t want her individual accomplishments to overshadow what the Lady Lions did in 2020-’21.
Bryan College won the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament for the fourth time in the past five years along with their third consecutive undefeated run through conference play. Bryant went 18-3 overall.
“I’m surrounded by great players,” Dishman said. “When we won conference, it felt great. We went on to nationals and made it to the second round.”
Despite her historic freshman season, Dishman is always looking to raise the bar.
“I want to get quicker,” she said of personal goals. “My first step can get me around people, but at the college level players are quicker. I’ve been working really hard with a trainer. I feel like a jump shot is crucial.
“This offseason, I’m going to work more on my jump shot also.”
Overall, Dishman is chasing the accolades of a player with Crossville roots.
“I want to be the best to come through Bryan College,” she said. “Obviously I have (Stone Memorial alum) Brandon Cole to compete with, but that’s my goal. I want to be the best in the NAIA; I want it all.”
Cole, a 2012 graduate of Stone Memorial, scored over 2,800 points at Bryan during his four-year career with the Lions’ men’s program.
Dishman’s sights are still on their team goals first, however.
“Team wise, I want to win a national championship,” she said. “Some people say they want that, but you’ve got to put in the work. We’re capable of it, we’ve just got to want it.”
