It’s been quite the sophomore season for Bryan College basketball’s Gracee Dishman.
The former Cumberland County Lady Jet and Crossville native was recently named an NAIA All-American and the Appalachian Athletic Conference MVP in the Lady Lions’ historic season.
“It’s definitely exciting, but I couldn’t have done it without the people around me,” said Dishman. “It feels like hard work does pay off. I’m humbled to get these accolades.”
Dishman averaged 20.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during her sophomore campaign that saw the Lady Lions go 33-2 and make it to the NAIA Sweet 16.
“It was a historic season for us,” Dishman added. “I can’t put it into words. We developed great team chemistry. One of my favorite moments is when we won at home against Pikeville in the tournament. We went into overtime and had the excitement of knowing these next five minutes were our entire season. We were hungry for more.”
Dishman’s second-team All-American nominations follows an All-American honorable mention from her freshman season.
“Gracee is not only a great player, but she’s a great competitor,” said Lady Lion head coach Bryon Lawhon. Last year, we both felt like she got slighted on conference freshman of the year. That only fueled her fire for the offseason. Gracee worked her tail off to achieve not only her individual goals but also our team goals.”
Dishman’s impact on her team was massive.
“Our team went 29-0 in the regular season and made it to the NAIA Sweet 16, and that’s just not possible without Gracee,” Lawhon said. “She has a variety of ways to score: she has a mid-range, a floater, she can get to the basket and has a knack for getting to the free-throw line. You can put Gracee on the other team’s best guard every night. She brings toughness and grit to the floor. She gets it done.”
Dishman, a 5’6” guard, had questions about her size after high school. It’s safe to say Dishman has put those concerns to rest.
“She plays the one and two for us,” Lawhon said. “You can’t measure somebody’s heart. Gracee may be 5’6” but she plays like she’s 6’5”. She’s not scared of anybody or anything.”
Bryan College, located in Dayton, is approximately one hour from Crossville, giving Dishman’s family easy access to each home game.
“My family has not missed a game,” she said. “It’s nice to look up in the stands and see familiar faces. I’ve had tremendous support from everyone. Even people at Bryan; I’ve developed a second family here.”
Dishman isn’t the only Tennessee athlete wearing a Lady Lion jersey.
“Our whole roster is Tennessee kids,” Lawhon said. “This year was insane for our crowds and attendance. That’s because you have kids like Gracee who’s from less than an hour away. Couple that with a team averaging 91 points a game, and it makes that experience even greater.”
Along with relationships in Crossville, Dishman’s bonds in Dayton have grown stronger, especially with coach Lawhon.
“It’s not all about basketball; it’s about the relationships outside of basketball, and Bryan has really opened my mind to that,” she said. “I’ve had some really great coaches in my life. It’s awesome to play for somebody who not only cares about you in basketball but cares about you in life. He has been amazing to each of us and I’m really appreciative.”
Lawhon values Dishman’s role on the team.
“Gracee isn’t just our best player; she’s our hardest worker,” he said. “When your best player is your hardest worker, you’re in a pretty good spot. She’s a phenomenal player and seeks out coaching.”
Through two seasons at Bryan, Dishman has racked up an impressive trophy collection. However, the guard isn’t complacent.
“I’m not satisfied and don’t feel like I ever really am,” she said. “I feel like I need to develop a better jump shot. That’s my main goal this summer. My team’s going to be depending on me more next year.”
Lawhon echoes her expectations.
“I don’t have to set the bar higher; she already did,” he said. “Her sights are already set. She’s already in the gym working. A player as good as her, and she still strives for perfection. With a player that great, you have to nit-pick.”
Despite her on-court success, Dishman also has her eyes on her future after Bryan.
“I’m a business management major, and I have dreams of one day opening my own gym,” she said. “I was on the fence about what to do, but basketball is my calling so I can’t really hang it up yet. I’m going to try and go play overseas if I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.