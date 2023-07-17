Ricky Dillon is getting ready for his first season as the head coach of the Cumberland County Middle School football team.
He’s been on Noah Repasky’s staff at the high school for some time, but Dillon was recently tabbed to bring the middle school program back to prominence.
The work began in the spring, and Dillon has focused on everything from creating a successful culture to planning offensive and defensive strategies.
Success takes a lot of work and he knows there has to be a starting point somewhere.
“We’ve a great turnout of kids and we’ve got a lot of good kids,” Dillon said.
“One of the first things I noticed with this group is we needed a culture change. It seemed like the kids weren’t very interested in playing. Now they seem like they are.
“I have been very impressed with the leadership of the eighth-graders. We have a lot of guys that want to win. I think they have lost so much that they’re tired of losing. I can tell they’re stepping their games up. We’ve put a lot of accountability on them.”
Dillon said the preseason is working on the basics of the game, before he and his staff start diving into the details of what will be the foundations of his program.
“I think this year we’re going to just line up and pound it down their throats,” Dillon said about his coaching philosophy.
“We want to get the kids’ confidence built up, to believe we can do this. We will throw the ball a little bit, but right now we’re focusing and developing a run game and getting back in the winner’s circle.”
The transition period has gone smoothly, Dillon said, because he’s coached many of the kids on the roster in the local youth leagues.
He said they know what he expects from them and they’re working hard, putting in the blood, sweat and tears.
The Jets are practicing every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the high school. Dillon said when the season starts, they will add Wednesday as a practice day.
Cumberland County will participate in a Jamboree July 27 at Bledsoe County in Pikeville.
“I just want the kids to be mentally prepared,” Dillon said. “Before the dead period we were looking pretty good offensively and defensively. We have a lot of kids that have shown they want to be leaders, they want to win, and they seem very competitive.
“I am super excited, and I am confident we will go out and compete. I am eager to show our town, show our people what our kids can do.”
And Dillon is asking the community to come support his team. He said it makes a difference for the kids to look up in the stands and see a lot of people supporting them.
“It is not going to happen overnight,” the coach said. “The kids have to believe in themselves and believe they can win. We have to help them believe they are winners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.