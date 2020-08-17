118145153_1716328215181362_2586925618332709359_n.jpg

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is beginning the process to add a fourth classification to baseball, basketball and softball.

The TSSAA board met Monday afternoon and after lengthy discussion approved the four-class system. Soccer and volleyball will remain in three classes.

TSSAA will use enrollment numbers to group Division I schools into the four classes and new regions for 2021-'23.

More details to come.

