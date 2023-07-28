Randy Herring has one of his smallest rosters ever as coach of the Cumberland County High School golf team.
He has three players on the boys roster and only one member on the girls team.
Despite that, what Herring has probably been most pleased about during thepreseason is the golfers are not letting numbers keep them from going out every day in practice and working hard to get better.
There is a very present competitive spirit on this team, and Herring is excited about it.
“As a coach, you are always looking to add kids to your program,” Herring said. “It is staggering to me that the surrounding counties have so many more kids, but we have all the resources. However, I like this group.”
The boys team includes seniors Daiden Mufflin and Ethan Goney, and sophomore Asher Mufflin. Kelly McCartt, a senior, is the only member of the girls program.
“We’re working from the ground up. How do you warm up before around is something we work on. We talk about course management,” said Herring. “It is like starting from brand new, and this season will definitely be a work in progress.
“We may be the underdog during most of our matches, but I don’t want them to feel any pressure. Rather, I want them to learn and grow each time they take the course. They’re really working hard, so hopefully by the end of September, at the district tournament, they can do well enough to qualify for the region.”
Because of the small numbers, any matches or tournaments Cumberland County plays in will be competed in as individuals.
Cumberland County is coming off of a good 2022 campaign. The Jets were led by senior standout Jaxon Reed, who closed out his high school career with another trip to the state tournament. On the girls’ side, McCartt showed vast improvement in her game last season.
“Kelly had a good year last year and made it to the region. Many of the top girls in the district were seniors, so I think Kelly is in good shape to have another good year,” Herring said. “She just needs to fine tune some things and get better with her course management, something every golfer needs to work on.
“The boys come into the season with no tournament experience. High school golf is much different than playing nine holes with your buddies. So, we’re working on all aspects of the game. Everything we do from that perspective is going to be positive.”
Herring said the Jets have to take this year one step at a time.
“Kelly has played for us for four years,” Herring said. “She was all-district last year and has above-average distance. She drives the ball well and is solid in her approaches. Probably her biggest weakness is her short game.
“Kelly just needs to learn to use the experience she has because she’s been to the region each of the past two years. I see Kelly shooting in the high 80s or the low 90s this year. If you can do that against the girls in our district, you should qualify for the region.”
Herring said despite the youth on the boys’ team, they are talented.
“The guys hit the ball pretty well. They just need to be more consistent,” Herring said.
“They’re main concern is playing what I call ‘real’ golf, as well as understanding rules, etiquette, the pace of play.
“I am just thankful we have kids that want to work hard and put themselves on the line to compete for us this season.”
Herring said Cookeville is and always will be the team to beat in the district and region. He said Stone Memorial could contend for a title, while White County and Upperman should also figure into the fray.
Herring said he would be interested in speaking to any boys and girls looking to join his team. For more information, call Herring at 931-248-2248.
