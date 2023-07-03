Taylor Denney, the head basketball coach at Cumberland County High School, said his squad had a productive summer schedule. The Jets competed in numerous camp games, with teams of varying talent. It was definitely a learning experience, he said.
One thing Denney said he learned about his team heading into the 2023-’24 season was just how young his squad is.
“I think I have four or five kids that can drive in the program. Everybody else is 14 or 15 years old,” Denney said. “With some of the kids, we’ve wanted them to rebound better or play defense better. but as a team, we really didn’t have a lot of things we were focused on heading into the summer.”
Cumberland County finished 6-24 overall in the 2023-’24 season. And Denney said he’s seen continued development since last season.
“I think collectively, this group handles the ball much better than we did last year. We’ve definitely gotten better offensively,” Denney said. “I think defensively, we’re still a work in progress, and that is because we haven’t had the repetitions. I have also noticed we’re pressing a little better.
“We’re a little qujcker than we’ve been over the last few years, so we’ve done a little more full-court pressure and the kids have done a good job of adapting to that. That has surprised me a little bit. We’ve been a lot better than I expected we would be.”
The coach said the main goal he kept his players’ eyes focused on over the summer wass getting better.
He said wins and losses, over a camp schedule, don’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. He said no one keeps up with their summer schedule, win or lose.
“It is all about getting yourself better individually, helping the team get better, and as coaches we want to find out which kids can play varsity and which kids can’t,” Denney said. “Which kids can play which positions. Which kids are improving?”
For us, the summer is a very important time for our team. You want to try and figure out if your team is a zone team or a man team. You try to get a good picture of who is your go-to guy, who are your best defenders. The summer is a very informative time.”
He said the summer is also a good time for team bonding, where kids get a feel of playing together and just how everyone fits together.
Denney said a couple of returners – Ethan Dixon and Nolen Carter – have really made some great improvements.\
But it is a whole new team and the coach said he’s trying to figure who is going to fill those roles.
Cumberland County’s camp schedule included stops at Maryville College, Cleveland, Loudon, Gordonsville, Monterey, Van Buren and Karns High School.
“I thought the summer went really well,” said Denney, who will open his CCHS Youth Camp July 10-13.
“When we had everyone available, we were very competitive. We beat some pretty good teams and I thought we have definitely improved.”
