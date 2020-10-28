Another Cumberland County High School football game has been canceled due to COVID-19, as this Friday's opponent, DeKalb County, has a positive case and is forced to cancel their contest with the Jets.
DeKalb County will also miss the Class 4A playoffs, scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 6. No team will fill the vacancy left by DeKalb, per TSSAA.
For Cumberland County, the Jets had contests against Rockwood and Stone Memorial canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the program. The DeKalb County game is their third impacted by the virus.
CCHS will be credited with a Region 3-4A victory, and DeKalb County is given a no-contest. Even with the region win, Cumberland County won't make the playoffs as Stone Memorial holds a tiebreaker over the Jets for the No. 4 seed.
Per head coach Noah Repasky, Cumberland County is searching for a replacement opponent for either this Friday or next, as TSSAA is allowing non-playoff teams affected by COVID-19 to play an 11th game.
Updates will be posted as available.
