Turning the calendar to July brings the annual TSSAA dead period, a mandatory two-week break from all practices, workouts and sports at the high school level in Tennessee.
The benefits of dead period are not only felt by players but by coaches alike, as fall sports will be in full swing when the period ends July 12.
A break from the grind of athletics is valuable, both physically and mentally on coaches and athletes. The dead period provides a fantastic opportunity for athletes to rest, take vacations, work or whatever is best while sports take a temporary pause.
Following the TSSAA dead period, fall sports will be just over the horizon as high school football 7-on-7 action and practices will resume.
Both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County’s football programs are scheduled to kick their 2021 season off on Friday, Aug. 20, with volleyball, girls soccer and cross country slated to start their regular seasons the same week.
Golf gets an early start as matches begin the week after dead period.
Excitement is already in the air for the 2021 fall sports season to get here, but until then, I’ll happily relax during dead period.
