The fifth annual Dash in the Dark 5K & Fun Run, presented by Crossville Young Professional Alliance, is set for Friday, Aug. 5, at Friday at the Crossroads.
All proceeds will go to the Cumberland County Schools “Backpack Program,” which benefits students in need.
Registration starts at 6 p.m. in front of Social Brew, and the run will begin at 7:30. The route takes runners through downtown Crossville on a loop course
Run, walk or just donate to support the Backpack Program.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/YPADash22.
Early registration is $30 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and younger.
Adult entry will be $35 the night of the race.
