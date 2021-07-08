The Young Professional Alliance Dash in the Dark will be Friday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. with registration beginning at 6 at Social Brew, 140 N. Main St.
The event supports the Cumberland County Schools Pack the Pantry/TRIVE/Backpack program, which assists students with hardships they may encounter.
Registration is $25 before July 21, $30 after July 21, and $15 for kids. Preregistered runners and walkers receive a T-shirt. Options include the 5K race or the 1-mile walk/fun run.
Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome in the fun run, with awards to the top five participants.
In the 5K race, there will be overall male and female awards, with prizes to the top three males and females in the following age divisions: 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up.
Registration is due by July 21. You can sign up for the race at https://crossvilleypa.org/register.html?fbclid=IwAR0e0x11obWVc-zel8B3BrlAJdHvD4DMnpw5iSy6i9jOItW3ru8CYaKb5ZM — payment is taken the night of the race.
The race begins at Social Brew, south on Main St., turning left onto Fourth St., right onto Thurman Ave., left onto Division St., right on East St., right on Stanley St., left on Rector Ave., right on Fifth St. and back to Social Brew. The 5K includes X loops around the course.
