Cycling can be a great form of exercise enjoyed by individuals of all ages, but this September it can be so much more than that.
The Great Cycle Challenge is a month-long fundraising event to benefit pediatric cancer research. In the five years of the challenge, over $24 million has been raised.
“This is something, especially during COVID-19, that people can do with their kids to help a great cause,” said Laurie Pollard, a Lake Tansi resident who participates in the challenge each year. “It’s available in the United States, Canada, and Australia.”
The cause hits close to home for Pollard.
“My daughter Amber s a 26-year survivor,” Pollard said. “I was 19 when I had her, and she was diagnosed with Leukemia. We took her to St. Jude’s, and she went into remission before her fourth birthday.”
Though Pollard and her daughter have a positive story to tell from their battle with childhood cancer, the issue is still very real to them and others across the country.
“It’s very important to understand that an average of 38 children die per day of cancer, and thousands are diagnosed each year” Pollard said. “Not everybody gets the great story I got. I can’t touch each individual person, but this is a great way for me to give back.”
The challenge posts the following on their website, www.greatcyclechallenge.com:
“Great Cycle Challenge started in 2015, and after just 5 years, the event has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the United States.
People of all ages, abilities and from every state across the country set themselves a personal riding goal and challenge themselves to pedal to fight kids’ cancer. This year the challenge will take place throughout the month of September.
In 5 years, our community of riders from all 50 states has ridden a total of 18,831,310 miles, and together we’ve raised $24,615,507 in support of research to develop better treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer.
Why? Because over 15,700 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and sadly, 38 children die every week.
We’re riding to give these kids the brighter futures they deserve, and we believe that any one individual can make their personal impact to fight cancer and save little lives...
So we’re calling on all Americans to get on their bikes this September and join our movement to kick cancer’s butt!
Great Cycle Challenge USA is a national Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) fundraising initiative held throughout September.”
Those interested in raising funds and riding in the Great Cycle Challenge need to look online to create an account and begin riding.
“You can sign up through Facebook or create your own account,” Pollard said. “Starting Sept. 1, use a fitness app or manually log your rides, and as you go they are accumulated on your own personal web page. You can put your own picture and who you’re riding for.”
The challenge can also be shared with friends, family and more.
“You can create a team if you like,” Pollard said. “You have a whole team of people that are raising money toward a goal.”
Those who are interested in helping but can’t ride may also donate through www.greatcyclechallenge.com.
“They can give you cash or a check, or they can donate from the web page,” Pollard added. “It’s amazing to see the people that come together for this. It’s a great community.”
Pollard also extends an invitation to residents of Cumberland County to ride with her.
“If anybody in Crossville wants to join up with me, that would be awesome,” she said.
Pollard can be contacted via email at lauriepollard9@gmail.com.
