Ultimate Adventure RV & Marine, formerly Mullinax Marine, will sponsor the Lake Tansi Customer Appreciation Pan Fish Tournament at Lake Tansi on Sept. 18, a release from the Lake Tansi Pan Fish Anglers Club said.
Registration will be at Lake Tansi Marina from 8-8:45 a.m. for anglers to launch at 9. Weigh-in will be promptly at 1 p.m.
There is no fee to enter.
Only two anglers are allowed per boat and one must be a Lake Tansi POA card holding member. Membership cards must be shown at registration.
Lake Tansi boat sticker or day passes are also required.
Cash prizes of $100, $75, $50, and $25 will be awarded to the top anglers.
There will also be door prizes and lunch after the tournament.
Call Ron Brown at 931-200-4263 for more details.
