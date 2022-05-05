With their conference championship dreams on the line, the Cumberland United middle school boys soccer team scored three unanswered second-half goals to win their semifinal match over Algood on Wednesday, 3-2.
“We finally showed up and showed a little pride,” said Cumberland United head coach Daniele Azzani. “I’m very happy for the kids.”
Algood took a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game and scored again with 13:43 left in the first half to lead 2-0 at the break.
“The first half started the worst way possible,” Azzani said. “We were down 2-0, and ended up winning 3-2. Kudos to the kids. They showed me that they can do way better.”
Do better they did as Nicolo Azzani opened the half with a goal off an assist from Graham Davidson to cut the Algood lead to 2-1 with 27:02 left in the contest.
With the clock at 8:58, sixth grader Uziel Jimenez found the back of the net on a free kick outside the box to tie the game at two goals each.
Jimenez wasn’t done there as he delivered the game-winning goal with 3:46 on the clock via a free kick from more than 40 yards away, putting Cumberland United ahead 3-2.
“We had to move Uzi back as a center back, and when I saw the two free kick opportunities from more than 30 yards away, I knew he was going to take them and score from there,” coach Azzani said.
Up next, Cumberland United will play in the Upper Cumberland Middle School Soccer Conference championship Monday evening against Avery Trace at the Putnam Soccer complex.
Additional photos from Wednesday’s game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
