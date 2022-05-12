Dreams of a conference championship were realized Monday afternoon by the Cumberland United middle school soccer program as they defeated Avery Trace in the title game, 4-3.
“I’m very happy for the kids and the people from Crossville that came,” said head coach Daniele Azzani. “It’s difficult and a roller coaster of emotion.”
The championship is the first for Cumberland United boys.
Cumberland United struck first as Nicolo Azzani scored midway through the first half to put his team up 1-0.
After halftime, Avery Trace answered to tie the game at one goal each before Azzani struck again off a Noah Potter assist to give Cumberland United a 2-1 lead.
Potter scored a goal of his own in the 15th minute of the second half to put Cumberland United up 3-1.
The scoring was far from over as Avery Trace found the back of the net less than 5 minutes later to make the score 3-2.
“At one point I had to go to my knees, otherwise I would’ve exploded,” coach Azzani said. “I thought we had the cat in the sack when we went up 3-1, then they scored right after.”
Nicolo Azzani recorded the hat trick shortly after as he scored on a breakaway goal, his third of the evening, to put Cumberland United up 4-2.
“We know what he can do,” coach Azzani said on his son, Nicolo. “He proved something tonight.”
With 4 minutes remaining, Avery Trace scored once more to cut the lead to 4-3 before Cumberland United held strong for the duration of the game to
take home the championship.
Additional photos from the championship game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
