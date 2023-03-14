Cumberland United coach Blake Allen couldn’t have asked for much of a better night Friday than what he got when his team picked up an impressive 5-1 victory over White County in Sparta. United scored three goals in the first half and followed that up with two more tallies in the second period to claim the win.
“We really like to work the ball in the middle of the field to one of our playmakers, Graham Davidson,” Allen said. “He sees the field very well and he is tremendous with his feet. We play two forwards out wide, and we want him to get the ball and distribute it out to them.
“If we could start working the ball more centrally, I would be happy because we probably still play a little too wide as to what we like to do. We feel like our strength is in the middle of the field. We want to pass and move, get the ball up top, and hopefully make something happen.”
After about 7 minutes of back-and-forth action Friday, Cumberland United was first to light up the scoreboard when Liam Fuentes put CU up with a goal with 17:32 to go in the first half. Uziel Jimenez came back later to get a goal of his own with over 8 minutes remaining on the clock, and his rocket to the left side of the goal gave United a 2-0 lead.
John Crandell got the final goal of the first half when he scored with 4:19 on the clock to push Cumberland’s advantage to 3-0 heading into the halftime.
“We were very happy to have three goals in the first half,” Allen said. “We missed a ton of opportunities, and probably could have had a couple more, but we take what we can get in the game of soccer. I think our kids can score, and I think we have a defensive presence on the field that makes it easier for our guys up top. They know they can take those chances, take those risks.”
Allen was able to empty his bench in the second half, giving some of his team’s inexperienced players more time on the field. That, the coach said, is key for the future.
Jiminez scored for Cumberland United in the second half to make it 4-0 with about 16 minutes to go in the match. White County did get on the scoreboard about 2 minutes later, but United closed out the scoring when Anthony Mauricio pushed one by the goalkeeper with 10:28 remaining to reach the final 5-1 margin.
“Getting a lead and getting those guys more playing time allows us to try new things, change some formations” Allen said. “I know we started with a 4-3-3, then we moved some people around. We wanted to take away two of our strikers up top and see if it would work with just one. We’re still learning.”
Cumberland United will be back on the field March 14 with a visit to DeKalb County.
“I think we can take a lot from this game tonight,” Allen said. “It was good to let our kids get back in the swing of things since a lot of our practices this season have had to be inside. Tonight was chilly and cold, but it was a fun night to be outside, to see how strong the kids are physically and mentally. It always comes down to getting into game shape.”
