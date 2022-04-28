The Cumberland United varsity and JV soccer teams are in the midst of successful seasons as the varsity program is 6-1-1 overall and the JV is 5-1-1.
Leading the varsity team is Niki Azzani with 12 goals, followed by Tyler Phillips with 8 and Graham Davidson with 6, while Davidson leads with 11 assists.
In JV, Caleb Colvard leads with 6 goals, followed by Aurelio Velaso, Aiden Whitson and Abraham Medina with 4. Whitson leads with 5 assists.
Kids from seven of the nine local elementary schools play for Cumberland United ranging from second through eighth grade. Coaches are Blake Allen, Daniele Azzani and Manuel Fuentes.
Varsity and JV team photos of Cumberland United Soccer are available in the Friday edition of The Zone.
