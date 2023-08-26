Cumberland United scored early and often Monday night as they rolled to a surprisingly easy 7-0 victory over White County in middle school soccer action.
United jumped on top early, getting five goals in the first half, and then taking on two more in the second period to secure the win.
“We didn’t start the match off well,” said United coach Micah Grenz.
”White County beat Upperman last week, so we knew they would come into the match strong and with a lot of confidence. Soccer is about a lot of little battles, and we were lucky to win those.
“I thought the girls did a good job of playing 2 v 1 [two players versus one]. I would have them go 1 v. 1 against anybody, but when they go 2 v. 1, I will take that every time. When we’re able to do that, we’re setting them up to be successful.”
The victory moved United’s record to 2-1-1. The other win was against Prescott Middle School, with their loss coming to DeKalb County and their tie coming against Macon County.
“When you look at last year, I almost expected this kind of record. Last year, we could have tied some games that we lost and won some games that we tied,” Grenz said.
“But we had a couple year-process in mind when we looked at establishing something here. As much as I would like to win every game, I am pretty happy with where we’re at.
“It sounds crazy coming after a game where we scored seven goals, but we’ve had games where we could have scored a lot more. A lot of what I am seeing now, is their minds run at 330 miles an hour, so to get them to slow it down is key. When things go well, you give all the credit to the players. They’re starting to figure things out on their own.”
Addyson Farmer got the first two goals for United, and Hailey Hyder followed up with scores of her own to pace CU and give United a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Sophia Martinez got a goal in the second half as did Palmyra White-Gutierrez.
“In a game like that, I was very happy to see the girls held on to the game plan,” Grenz said. “We possessed the ball, worked it through, and found chances to go 2 v 1.
“If you play the ball the correct way, work it through, they could have three players faster than you, but you can still be productive and get things done.
“Hopefully, some of the things we did with White County will not only be successful against White County, but be successful with most of the better teams in our county and region.”
Grenz said he was able to use the second half of action as a time to get many of the bench players time on the field.
“I am all about getting players playing time,” Grenz said. “To get everyone out there is important for us, and the future of the program.”
