The Cumberland United soccer team had a big offensive surge Monday night when it ran away with a surprisingly easy 9-0 victory over the visiting Jackson County Blue Devils.
“As far as the game goes, we had a couple of eighth graders score their first career goals,” said Cumberland coach Blake Allen. “Greyson Dunlap scored the eighth goal of the night, and Matthew Tellez had the moment of the game when he scored our ninth, and final goal to end the game.”
The win pushes United to 9-1 on the varsity level and 6-1 in the district. That keeps CU in second place overall. Big games loom as United works to secure good seeding for the postseason tournament in May at Cumberland County High School.
Tony Mauricio got the scoring going with a goal early in the game. David Matias made it 2-0 when he was assisted on a goal by William Guy. The duo paired up again later with another goal to extend Cumberland United to a 3-0 advantage.
Graham Davidson had an unassisted goal and Liam Fuentes scored off another assist from Guy to push United’s lead to 5-0. The final four goals came from Johnny Gonzalez, Brody Harshaw, Dunlap and Tellez to post the final 9-0 margin.
“It was a fun night for Cumberland United,” Allen said. “For some of our kids it was their sixth game in four days, counting our regular season, weekend tournament, and club games, So we really didn’t know how we were going to come out and play.”
Cumberland United started several eighth-graders in the match and the move paid dividends. The veterans included Iain Gargac, Davidson, Tellez, Fuentes, Mauricio, Matias, John Crandell, Alfred Haddad, Guy, Dunlap, Maddox Bracero, and manager Beau Dishman.
“For several of our eighth graders this is their only year playing for Cumberland United,” Allen said. “We truly appreciate them for trying something new and getting a chance to see if they will carry on into high school.
“On the flip-side, we have a couple of players who have been a big part of the culture shift of our program, that have been a part of Cumberland United for five years. Those are Iain Gargac, Matthew Tellez, and Graham Davidson.”
Allen said he was very pleased with the way his eighth-graders asked, once the match was in hand, to give playing time to members of the team that don’t see the field as much as the starters do.
He said his midfield and defense did such a good job, allowing the move to not affect the outcome of the game.
