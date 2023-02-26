Coach Blake Allen is running his Cumberland United squad through its paces this week in practice. United is only days away from its season opener, and Allen and his staff are working out any kinks that still remain from the preseason.
Cumberland United, one of the premier soccer programs in the area, comes into this year’s campaign with a lot of experience. However, Allen does not want to leave anything to chance.
“Our players are experienced and skilled,” Allen said. “Of course, we will always work individual footwork, and passing patterns, but getting back into soccer shape after a season of indoor play is always the first concern. There is a considerable amount of stamina needed to play soccer at a high level, so being conditioned is paramount.
“Also, with new players mixed with returning players, junior varsity players moving to varsity, and eighth-graders taking on new leadership/captain roles, finding the right fit for everyone to play together is equally important. The formations for soccer seem countless, finding the right one that will allow us to defend, press, and attack to the best of our ability will be worked on right until Monday.”
Cumberland United will host Smith County Feb. 27 at Cumberland County High School. The match is set for 6 p.m.
Allen said his roster has a good mixture of youth and maturity and, because of the numbers, a wide range of playing styles.
“Our ultimate goal is to grow soccer in Cumberland County,” Allen said. “We have 24 junior varsity and 23 varsity members on our teams. Several of the players have been known in the soccer community since they were very young. This year, we had several ‘new-to-competitive-soccer” athletes show up for tryouts. We were looking for kids we believe can grow in the sport for the junior varsity, and just natural athletes that are coachable for the varsity team.”
Cumberland United has a strong tradition of winning. They have state champions on the team and members of the Tennessee Olympic Development Program. CU is also the defending Upper Cumberland Middle School Soccer Conference Champions.
The Cumberland United roster includes Greyson Dunlap, Kobe Fuentes, David Helminski, Beckett Scott, Anthony Zubieta, Maddox Bracero, Kade Cook, Johnny Gonzalez, Brody Harshaw, Matthew Hedgecoth, Levi Neal, Carson Sohl, Uziel Jimenez, Joe Martinez, Riley Cox, Connor Allen, Cooper Allen, Luke Dalton, Graham Davidson, Jose Garcia, Josue Garcia, Lain Garage, Ethan Lunsford, Brennan Phillips, Sebastian Pimentel, Matthew Tellez, Connor Turner, Brayden Ward, Noah Bowers, John Crandel, Liam Fuentez, Alfred Haddad, Hector Honeycutt, David Matias, Anthony Mauricio, Antonio Medina, Garrett Mimms, Eudial Perez, Abraham Perez, Aurelio Velasco and Aiden Whitson.
“Personally, I have no problem with talking potential,” coach Allen said. “Our players know what we expect of them, and what we believe they are capable of. The coaching staff has every intention of competing for a repeat conference championship. We have faced adversity for sure, but when it matters most, and expectations are placed on them, they perform. It’s going to be a fun season for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.