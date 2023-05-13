Cumberland United got two goals in the first half, and another in the second, on its way to an easy 3-0 victory over Algood Wednesday night in the championship game of the Upper Cumberland Middle School Soccer Conference playoffs.
United won last year’s crown and came into the 2023 season with a big target on the players’ backs. Everyone would be giving CU their best games and United would, if they wanted to win their second straight title, have to raise its level of play.
Cumberland United did just that Wednesday as they picked up the championship win in dominant fashion.
“The monkey is off our backs now, we can all breathe,” said Blake Allen, Cumberland United coach. “Our goal at the beginning of the season, before it even started, was we wanted to win the conference again. We knew we could do it. We had the team to do it, we just needed to come out and prove it.
“Some things happened during the regular season that pushed us away from the No. 1 seed heading into the tournament, so we entered the tourney with a chip on our shoulders. This game makes it to where we went through our whole postseason run allowing just one goal. That’s pretty impressive.”
Allen said the key to playing Algood is to approach them with patience on offense and on defense.
He said Algood plays with emotion, so to counter that teams have to match their emotion.
Cumberland United did just that. Aurelio Velasco scored on a breakaway early in the first period.
Just some five minutes later, CU got another goal when Graham Davidson scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-0.
The final goal, another score by Davidson in the second half, pushed the lead to the final 3-0 margin.
“Once the first goal fell, tonight, we were able to
get more and more,” said Allen.
“With the first goal, we wanted to get Aurelio Velasco the ball in space and he took care of business. Whenever we can do that, he’s very hard to defend. Once the first one fell, it was like our team came alive. We kept the pressure on them.”
Allen said there was no discussion as to who would take the penalty kick for Cumberland. He said Davidson is as about as automatic as is possible on penalty kicks.
“A score of 2-0 is the most dangerous score in soccer,” said Allen. “Being up 2-0 makes you feel like you have it in the bag. It can also be 2-2 in the blink of an eye.
“We told the kids in the huddle at halftime that it was a 0-0 tie, and that we needed to come out and get another one.”
