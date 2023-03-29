Conservationist Mack Prichard was born in Memphis, but he considered all of Tennessee his home, particularly the natural areas.
The Friends of the Cumberland Trail will honor Prichard and his legacy of environmental stewardship with a celebration March 31 at Head of the Sequatchie in Cumberland County.
Prichard began working for the state of Tennessee at the age of 16 and continued for 50 years, through eight governors. He served as the state’s first archaeologist and later naturalist for the state of Tennessee.
Throughout his career, Prichard crisscrossed the state, visiting pristine properties and taking slides used to convince others the properties were worth conserving.
Prichard died in 2020. Gov. Bill Lee designated March 31, 2021, Mack S. Prichard Day in recognition of his work.
The celebration at Head of the Sequatchie will include a continuous screening of Prichard’s historic photography of state parks and natural areas, sharing of memories of Prichard by friends and acquaintances, and presentation of photos and memories of the Cumberland region.
There will also be three group hikes: 4-mile hike to Brady Bluff Overlook at 9 a.m. (meet at the Brady Mountain trailhead on Hwy. 68 near Grassy Cove); .5-mile hike to Devilstep Hollow Cave at 1 p.m. at Head of the Sequatchie; and a 1-mile wildflower and tree hike led by Jeanie Hilten and Richard Hilten at 2:30 p.m. at Head of the Sequatchie.
All times are Central.
The Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and Friends of the Cumberland Trail will provide refreshments throughout the day. For directions, visit friendsofthecumberlandtrail.org. Call 423-533-2928 for more information.
