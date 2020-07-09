Area youth with the Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports team were able to show their skills in pistol and rifle state competitions recently.
The event is typically held in May in Carroll County, but the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis meant a large gathering of youth and their families wasn’t feasible this year. Instead, clubs gathered in small groups around the state at their home ranges. Results were sent to the state and compiled.
“It’s a timed event,” explained Travis Threet. “They shoot as fast as they can to hit the five targets.”
They held the event at the Crossville Shooting Sports Park at the pistol ranges.
The event includes Rookies (fifth grade and younger), Intermediate (sixth-eighth grade), Senior (ninth-12th grade) and College divisions. The Open Division allows squads with multiple classifications to compete.
Clay County’s youth shooting sports team joined Cumberland County for the event.
Multiple Cumberland County athletes placed in their respective competitions, including the team of Talieha Howard, Mason Welch, Jeremiah Stagner and Colt Seiber placing first in the Rimfire Pistol Intermediate Division.
Howard and Welch also finished second in the Optics Rifle intermediate division along with Gabe Cline and Logan Cross.
In the Iron Rifle senior division squads, Jonah Holt, Hunter Tower, Harrison Lee and Dyson Remling placed third.
Howard, Cross, Hylie Remling and Jeremiah Stagner placed third in Iron Rifle open squads.
Two members of the squad also earned all scholastic honors this past year: Taliah Howard and Gaven Threet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.