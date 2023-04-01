The Cumberland County middle school golf team had little trouble with Avery Trace Tuesday afternoon as they routed their opponents 188-202 in the season-opening matches for both teams.
Liam Fuentes and Colton Harden led Cumberland County with 45s through nine holes at the Golden Eagle Golf Course in Cookeville. Charlie and Max Vanwinkle were not far behind as they both posted 49s. Braxton Buffoon rounded out the scoring with a 56.
“I think we are nowhere close to playing the best we can,” said Cumberland coach Randy Herring. “It was a good opening match for us, and it was on the course we will play our district tournament on.
“Your first round of the season, you don’t really know how they’re going to play. The majority of our rounds have been at Bear Trace and Lake Tansi courses. Those courses are completely different than the Golden Eagle course in Cookeville. I think this match is a good foundation to start on, and my expectations with this team this year are pretty high.”
Cumberland County’s girls’ scores include Molly Bass and Emma Stofflet with 58s.
“I don’t think we played as well as I expected to be honest,” Herring said. “Our Nos. 1 and 2 [Fuentes and Harden] played pretty solid. Our number three [Charlie Vanwinkle] was a little off, had too many triple bogies. However, I think that is something that can be corrected. Our window of improvement is great because we’ve got kids with good skill sets.”
Cumberland County’s first home match was March 30 with Macon County at Bear Trace Golf Course.
“All of the kids played well for their first match, but the kid that really caught my attention was Max Vanwinkle,” Herring said. “He doesn’t hit it very far, but he keeps it in play. I hoped he would shoot in the 40s and he shot 49. I could see him be our fourth score the majority of the time this season. If he can do that and our top three can play just average, we’re going to have a chance to post a good team score.”
Herring said Cumberland County has a solid base to build the program around and now that everyone has the first-match jitters behind them, he’s eager to get on with the rest of the season.
“Course management will be key for us,” the coach said. “We’re playing in the middle school district. There have holes where they don’t need to hit a driver off the tee. We want them to learn more of the basic way to move their ball around the course without just getting up and hitting it.”
