The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary is sponsoring a Hiking for Hospice Marathon.
Entry fee/donations $10. During the month of September, each day that you hike, you log in your mileage. The goal is to reach at least 26.2 miles.
People who are walking with the Hiking Marathon with Friends of the Trails are encouraged to sign up and we will accept the miles you walk for them.
We are giving free printed wristbands to all participants as well as donors. For more information, email Hiking4Hospice@gmail.com.
