Golfers teed off at the Dorchester Golf Club for a 9-hole scramble hosted by Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Feb. 1, for the Chili Open Golf tournament.
The open was a success due to the collective efforts of the Habitat for Humanity sponsors, supporters and volunteers.
Proceeds from the Chili Open went to Habitat for Humanity’s building program, which focuses its effort on building homes in partnership with low-income individuals and families in need of safe, affordable housing.
Following the tournament, participants gathered at the Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church for a chili dinner while Jim “Draker” Drake announced the winners.
The male/male flight first-place winner, with a scorecard playoff, was Mike Johns and Dewey Roberts, leaving second place with Joshua Vanwinkle and Milton Brady.
The male/female first-place winners were Dino and Karen D’Augustino. Second-place winners were Bill and Elaine Walker.
Awards were also given to the player who shot closest to the temperature and the player with the closest birthday.
“I want to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers, and participants who made this event possible, said Development Director Vanessa Petty.” It takes a lot of support to get any event off the ground and Habitat for Humanity is blessed to have caring and compassionate people who just want to help.”
In addition, Elks Lodge 2751 donated coleslaw.
“Draker has helped organize this event for years,” Petty added. “We are thankful for all the knowledge and enthusiasm he has brought to this event. Robin Faircloth has taken pictures at all of Habitat for Humanity’s events over the last several years and also volunteers in the ReStore.
“We now have pictures of this event to remind us year-to-year how much fun everyone had at the Chili Open.”
Chili Open event sponsors include Donald G. Hooie, DDS Family Dentistry and Lynn Sullivan of Strategic Design & Real Estate.
Event hole sponsors for the open event include: Faith Worship Center, Bargain Beds, Habitat for Humanity volunteer Byron Buell, Dan “the Safety Man” Linskens, Donald Hooie DDS Family Dentistry, Jim “Draker,” Farm Bureau Insurance, Fields & Tollett an Association of Attorneys, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, Jeff Moore of J.M Remodeling & Siding, Strategic Design & Real Estate, Tabor’s Pawn & Furniture, Tennessee Plateau Oncology, Crossville Heating & Cooling, Lowes of Crossville.
For information about Habitat for Humanity and how you can get involved call 931-484-4565, email volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com or visit their website at www.cchabitatforhumanity.com.
