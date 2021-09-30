Cumberland County junior golfer Jaxon Reed’s talents will shine on the state’s highest podium next week, as he recently qualified for the upcoming TSSAA state golf tournament.
Reed shot a 69 (-1) at Monday’s Region 4AA tournament at Country Hills golf course in Hendersonville to place second overall, qualifying for the state tournament as an individual.
“It’s amazing,” Reed said. “I’ve always wanted to. I was really close last year, but this year I wrapped it up and finally got the job done.”
“Jaxon’s played lights-out golf the last six weeks,” said CCHS golf coach Randy Herring. “He came in with a game plan today and executed it to a T.
“It’s all coming together for him at the right time, and we’re excited for him in Sevierville.”
Reed took a calm approach to his region tournament showing.
“I told myself if I could get through the front nine, putts would start falling on the back, and they did,” Reed said. “I made the turn at even, and got one down and finished it out.”
Reed’s second-place finish came behind Cookeville’s Luke Caldwell, his longtime competitor and friend. The two have been playing golf together since they were 8 and 9 years old.
“It’s great,” Reed said. “We’ve had great competition since we were young. We push each other to be better.”
The 2021 TSSAA state golf tournament will be held at Sevierville Golf Club, located at 1444 Old Knoxville Hwy, Sevierville.
“It’s a challenge; the first five holes of that course are as strong as any in the state,” Herring said. “It’s an honor for Jaxon to make it to state.”
Reed will take the next few days to prepare for the state tournament.
“I’ll definitely be at the course a lot,” he said. “I might go get a tune-up with my instructor in Knoxville, but definitely a lot of putting.”
The TSSAA Class AA state golf tournament will take place Oct. 4-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.