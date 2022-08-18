The Golf Capital Classic championship plaque is staying with Cumberland County senior Jaxon Reed as he won the 14-team tournament Tuesday afternoon for a second consecutive time.
Playing at Lake Tansi, Reed fired in a 75 (+3) in to tie Walker Valley’s Ian Kinsey, forcing the two into a playoff showdown for the championship.
After tying the first two holes, Reed prevailed on the third to win the Golf Capital Classic.
Reed set a tournament record last season at 70 (-2).
Also competing for the Jets were Jaxon Houston at 95, Dillon Williams at 99 and Josh Sliger at 100.
In team competition, Cookeville took home first at 313, followed by Walker Valley at 323 and Stone Memorial at 330.
Leading the Panthers was Nolan Wyatt with a 78, including birdies on holes 1 and 15.
Rayce Boston shot an 81, followed by Billy Drainas at 83 with birdies on 3 and 12.
SMHS’ Braden Houston shot an 88 with birdies on 15 and 18.
Stone Memorial and Cumberland County faced off again Thursday afternoon at Lake Tansi. Results from the match available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
