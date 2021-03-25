Less than 24 hours after a tough loss to Stone Memorial, Cumberland County Jets baseball flipped the script and won a thriller of their own, taking down Class AAA powerhouse Cookeville 7-5.
A strong fourth inning was key for Cumberland County as they scored four runs in the frame to retake the lead from the Cavaliers.
It was Cookeville who got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
The Jets answered in the bottom half of the frame as a Reyce Nations grounder scored Braylon Burnett to tie the game at one run each.
CCHS took their first lead one batter later when Bryson Neely singled to center, scoring Steven Hodge and giving the Jets a 2-1 advantage.
Cookeville answered again, scoring two runs in the top of the fourth to lead 3-2.
The bottom of the fourth inning saw Cumberland County explode for four runs, starting with two bases-loaded walks to score Lucas Dyer and Brandon McCaleb, giving CCHS A 4-3 lead.
Neely drove in Burnett a batter later to extend the lead to 5-3. An Ace Hawkins single on the ensuing at-bat scored Hodge to put the Jets up 6-3.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Jets padded their lead as Ryan Dowlen scored on a wild pitch, making the score 7-3 in favor of the Jets.
Cookeville would score once in the sixth and again in the top of the seventh before Cade Baisley ended the game with a strikeout, securing Cumberland County’s 7-5 victory.
Neely finished the day 2-4 with two RBIs.
Cumberland County totaled seven hits in the win.
The Jets are 2-2 overall and have a three-day trip to East Tennessee scheduled, weather permitting.
CCHS was scheduled to play at Cherokee on Thursday, Cocke County on Friday and Maryville on Saturday.
