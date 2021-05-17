Cumberland County soccer completed its perfect run through District 6AA on Thursday, as the Jets won the tournament championship 5-1 over DeKalb County.
The championship follows the 2019 title and a 2020 season that was cut short due to COVID-19.
“We knew what to expect,” said Cumberland County High School head coach Cub Whitson. “It’s nice to have been in these situations before. A lot of the kids that played today were on that team two years ago, but we still had a lot of new guys having to experience a big game like this for the first time.”
Cumberland County got on the scoreboard less than two minutes into the contest as Jeremy Ocampo sent a header into the net off a Miguel Lopez corner.
“Jeremy has been working his tail off for four years,” Whitson said. “Miguel Lopez hit an amazing corner, and Jeremy just wanted it. He did great tonight.”
DeKalb County answered with 36:33 remaining in the first half to tie the game at one goal apiece.
“Obviously, you’ve got to give DeKalb a ton of credit,” Whitson said. “They were playing phenomenal and making us work for every pass.
“The sun dropping right into our defenders’ eyes in the first half made us struggle even seeing where the ball was coming from. With DeKalb playing those long balls, we had a hard time adjusting to it.”
Cumberland County retook the lead with 25:41 left until halftime as Lopez scored on a highlight-reel shot from outside the box, putting the Jets ahead 2-1.
Drew Davidson tacked on another goal to his record-breaking season off an assist from Aiden Zeino, making the score 3-1 Jet with 36:50 remaining.
“Drew and Aiden just make things happen,” said Whitson. “I’m proud of the rest of the team for feeding off them and accepting their roles. There’s not one kid on the team that doesn’t bring something to the table.”
With 21:38 left, Zeino hit a shot of his own from outside the box, putting Cumberland County ahead 4-1.
Davidson capped off the evening with a goal at the 7-minute mark for a final score of 5-1.
“We executed very well in the second half. I’m very proud,” Whitson added.
A district championship is one of four major goals for the Cumberland County squad who made it to the state tournament in their last full season (2019).
“We want to win regular season, districts, region and make it to state,” Whitson said. “We’re on track as of now. Even though we have those lofty goals, we’re taking it one game at a time and trying to enjoy these moments like this.”
Cumberland County will host Anderson County in the Region 3AA semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
