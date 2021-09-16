Cumberland County volleyball wasn’t tested Monday afternoon as they put together one of their strongest performances of the season against Kingston and won, 2-0.
CCHS took the first set 25-16 before closing the second out strong to win 25-13.
Mac Manley posted seven kills and two blocks for the Lady Jets, followed by Brylee Neely and Ansley Fusco each recording two kills.
Sydney Huling had four aces along with Neely and Sydney Wallace posting three.
CCHS hits the court next on Monday for a tri-match at Van Buren County. Upperman will also be competing.
